Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Prabhsimran’s ton sets up Punjab win over Goa

Published on Nov 07, 2021 02:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Riding on Prabhsimran Singh’s brilliant 61-ball knock of 119 runs, Punjab recorded a fine 81-run win over Goa in the Elite Group A league game during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Lucknow on Saturday.

Batting first, Punjab scored 197 for 4 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran hammered 119 runs while Shubman Gill made 40 runs. For Goa, Shubham Ranjane (2 for 27) was the most successful wicket-taker.

Replying, Goa could not achieve the target and scored 116 for 8 in 20 overs. For Punjab, Siddharth Kaul (3 for 21), Harpreet Brar (2 for 12) and Mayank Markande (2 for 29) bowled well.

Punjab eves drub Rajasthan

Buoyed by Kanika Ahuja’s knock of 90 runs and Neelam Bisht’s four wickets, Punjab recorded a fine two-wicket win over Rajasthan in a match played during the inter-state one-day cricket tournament in Bengaluru on Saturday.

