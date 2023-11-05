Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / SYL row: Jaihind threatens protest during Kejriwal's Haryana visit

SYL row: Jaihind threatens protest during Kejriwal’s Haryana visit

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 05, 2023 07:24 AM IST

Former AAP state chief Naveen Jaihind said Kejriwal and his Punjab counter Bhagwant Mann are responsible for the people of Haryana not getting SYL water as they are not implementing the SC directives

Ahead of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal’s Haryana visit on Sunday, the party’s former state chief Naveen Jaihind threatened to stage a protest against him over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is set to interact with party workers, who were given some responsibilities in the organisation during his visit on Sunday. (ANI)

He said that Kejriwal and his Punjab counter Bhagwant Mann are responsible for the people of Haryana not getting SYL water as they are not implementing the SC directives.

Meanwhile, some defamatory posters against Kejriwal, targeting him over the SYL issue, surfaced in Rohtak city on Saturday.

Reacting to this, Jaihind said, “I want to thank the persons who pasted the posters. Haryana residents should join our protest.”

AAP’s Haryana unit senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda said the BJP and Congress are responsible for the SYL issues and both parties want to keep this issue alive. “Some people have pasted derogatory posters against the Delhi CM, which shows they are afraid of our party chief and our party. We will form the next government in Haryana,” Dhanda added.

Kejriwal is set to interact with party workers, who were given some responsibilities in the organisation during his visit on Sunday.

Topics
aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal protest
