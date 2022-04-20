T20 Women’s League: Delhi beats Chandigarh
Despite half-centuries from captain Amanjot Kaur and opener Monika Pandey, Chandigarh suffered an eight-wicket loss against Delhi at the ongoing Seniors Women’s T20 League in Rajkot on Tuesday. Delhi chased down the target of 135, losing two wickets.
Earlier, Delhi won the toss and invited Chandigarh to bat. Openers Monika Pandey and Parushi Prabhakar added 30 runs before Paurshi got out for 12. Thereafter, Amanjot joined Monika for unbeaten 104 runs in 90 balls for the second wicket to post a total of 134 for one in stipulated 20 overs. Monika scored 58 runs off 59 balls with seven boundaries while Amanjot contributed 50 runs off 47 balls with four boundaries.
In reply, Delhi’s openers, Priya Punia and Shweta Sherawat made their intentions clear from the beginning and stitched an 81-run partnership till 11th over. Kumari Shibi brought the first breakthrough for Chandigarh in the form of Shweta (36). Later, Amanjot trapped captain Ayush Soni (15) LBW with 127 for 2 on the board. Meanwhile, unbeaten Priya Punia (74) steered her team to victory in the last over.
Chandigarh’s third match will be against Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
Punjab notch win over Assam
Meanwhile, Punjab recorded a fine four-wicket win over Assam in Ranchi on Tuesday.
Batting first, Assam scored 112 runs for loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Uma Chetry made 63 runs off 61 balls while Monika Das scored 42 runs off 50 balls for Assam.
Replying, Punjab achieved the target of 113 runs with loss of their four wickets in 16.2 overs. Taniya Bhatia scored 32 runs off 36 balls while Pragati Singh scored unbeaten 32 runs off 22 balls and Kanika Ahuja scored 22 runs off 17 balls for Punjab. Punjab will take on Mumbai in their next match on April 21.
Ludhiana | Burglars make off with ₹25 lakh from garment showroom
Burglars struck at a wholesale garment showroom in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with ₹25 lakh cash in the wee hours of Tuesday. The matter came to light in the morning when the owner, Kapil Kumar, came to open the showroom. Kumar said when he reached the showroom, everything appeared fine from outside. Kumar stated that though his showroom is equipped with CCTV cameras, these were not running when the crime took place.
Chandigarh Smart City Limited awarded for open data sharing
Chandigarh Smart City Limited has been selected “best performer” for an open data week event which was conducted in January 2022 by Smart Cities Mission. Kunal Kumar, joint secretary-cum-mission director, Smart Cities Mission, felicitated Anindita Mitra,, CSCL, and the Chandigarh open data team at Smart Cities Smart Urbanisation Conference in Surat on Tuesday. She added that data analytics leads to effective decision making in sectors like health, sports, education, social welfare and transport.
94 real estate projects stuck for want of Occupancy Certificates in Dronagiri
Ninety four real estate projects have been stuck for want of occupancy certificates in Dronagiri node of Navi Mumbai due to the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The post-facto clearance provision was stayed by Bombay High Court in May last year following a writ petition filed by NGO Vanashakti. The stay is in force till May 6 this year.
PU depts asked to hold online classes for Afghan students
The departments of Panjab University have been asked to conduct all academic activities for Afghan students who are stuck in their home country in online mode. The decision has been taken based on a recommendation by a varsity panel which included dean international students, Deepti Gupta, which has been approved by the dean university instruction. The decision was taken after the Afghan students informed them about the delay in receiving their visas.
Chandigarh MC to set up city’s first plastic waste processing plant
The Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to set up a plastic waste processing plant in the city. To decide the model and learn from experience of other cities, a high-level MC team led by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra is visiting different places which already have plastic processing plants. The team on Tuesday visited one of such facility in Surat and on Wednesday, it is due to visit Ahmedabad.
