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Taaniya to lead Chandigarh women’s team

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Taaniya Bhatia will captain the side which will begin its campaign against Himachal Pradesh on July 22 , followed by matches against Kerala (July 23), Puducherry (July 25), Himachal Pradesh (July 26), Kerala (July 28) and Puducherry (July 29)

Updated on: Jul 21, 2026 08:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Chandigarh senior women’s cricket team has departed for Puducherry to participate in the Senior Women’s Inter State T20 Tournament (Siechem Trophy 2026), scheduled from July 22 to 31. The tournament will feature teams from Chandigarh, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and hosts Puducherry with the top two teams qualifying for the final on July 31.

Chandigarh senior women’s cricket team. (HT Phot)
Chandigarh senior women’s cricket team. (HT Phot)

Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Taaniya Bhatia will captain the side which will begin its campaign against Himachal Pradesh on July 22, followed by matches against Kerala (July 23), Puducherry (July 25), Himachal Pradesh (July 26), Kerala (July 28) and Puducherry (July 29).

The Chandigarh squad comprises Taaniya Bhatia (captain), Sarah Mahajan, Deepti Walia, Yashika Sawhney, Parushi Prabhakar, Palak Rana, Gulnaz Grewal, Kumari Shibi, Rajni Devi, Samyra Thakur, Monika Bishnoi, Tarunika, Hitanshi, Divnidi Sandil and Twinkle Pathak.

The support staff includes team coach Khyati Gulani, physiotherapist Nimma and trainer Arjun Jakhar.

 
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