Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tablets distributed among 750 govt school students in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Tablets distributed among 750 govt school students in Panchkula

In Panchkula, 446 tablets were distributed at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15; 154 at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Barwala; 94 at GSSS, Mandhana; and 56 at GSSS, Rehna, Raipur Rani
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta distributing tablets among students at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Sector 15, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on May 06, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

As many as 750 students of government schools in Panchkula were provided free tablets on Thursday.

Sharing details, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the tablets had been provided under the state government’s e-Adhigam Yojana, launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his 69th birthday at a state-level programme at Rohtak on Thursday.

Under the scheme, students of Classes 10 and 12 at government schools will be given free tablets equipped with Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) software and 2 GB data per day.

Of the total target of 5 lakh tablets in the first phase, 3 lakh were distributed across Haryana on Thursday, the MLA added.

In Panchkula, 446 tablets were distributed at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15; 154 at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Barwala; 94 at GSSS, Mandhana; and 56 at GSSS, Rehna, Raipur Rani.

Two tubewells inaugurated

Two new tubewells constructed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 19 were also inaugurated by Gupta on Thursday.

Besides, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development works worth around 1.75 crore.

RELATED STORIES

With this, work began on the beautification of two parks, installation of paver blocks along roads, repair of roads and replacement of old transformers. A park in Industrial Area, Phase 2, was also inaugurated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP