Take preventive steps to stop spread of dengue, malaria: Chautala to officials

: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has directed the health and panchayats departments to take preventive measures to stop the spread of dengue and malaria across the state.

Considering the exponential surge in the cases last year, the deputy CM directed the officers that all preventive measures should be implemented well in advance across all districts with a special focus on rural areas, an official spokesperson said.

Chautala was presiding over a review meeting regarding the preparedness to combat malaria and dengue.

The health department officers apprised the deputy CM that last year maximum dengue cases were reported from Mewat, Palwal, Nuh and Hodal.