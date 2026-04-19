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Tardy wheat lifting leads to glut at grain market in Karnal

As per the figures, the purchase centres in the district have recorded an arrival of 6.80 lakh metric tonne (MT) till Saturday, up from 6.40 lakh MT till Friday with most arrivals recorded at Karnal new grain market, Taroari and Assandh

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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As peak wheat harvesting brings a steady grain supply in Haryana grain markets, slow lifting operations have choked procurement centres in Karnal, leaving almost no room for new arrivals.

Sacks of wheat at the Karnal grain market on Saturday. (HT Photo)

As per the figures, the purchase centres in the district have recorded an arrival of 6.80 lakh metric tonne (MT) till Saturday, up from 6.40 lakh MT till Friday with most arrivals recorded at Karnal new grain market, Taroari and Assandh.

Officials said that the procurement agencies have so far purchased 5.50 lakh MT of wheat, of which only 1.41 lakh MT has been lifted, which is nearly 26%. At the new grain market on NH 44, farmers have lined up with their tractor-trailers, loaded with crops, waiting to get their gate passes issued.

Sukhchain Singh, an elderly farmer from Kutail said, “I came late this year as I heard that the e-Kharid portal was facing some glitches. I’ve come now to sell my crop, but it took a long time to get my biometric done.”

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner (DC) Anand Kumar Sharma inspected the Jundla and Assandh grain markets to review wheat procurement, lifting arrangements, and the gate pass system. He said that directions have been issued to expedite lifting, so that farmers do not face any problems.

“The government’s priority is to ensure timely purchase, lifting, and payment of farmers’ crops. I’ve also instructed all nodal officers and supervisors to regularly visit the markets,” the DC added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Tardy wheat lifting leads to glut at grain market in Karnal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Tardy wheat lifting leads to glut at grain market in Karnal
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