Targeted killings: BJP appeals to Pandit, Dogra workers to stay back, assures safety

With migrant Kashmiri Pandit and Dogra employees demanding that the government shift them out of the Valley in the wake of targeted killings, the BJP on Sunday appealed to them to stay back and said the government is determined to defeat the Pakistani conspiracy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling Jammu and Kashmir the country’s crown, the BJP’s chief for the Union territory Ravinder Raina said, “We have to stand together to scuttle the nefarious designs of Pakistan, which has chalked out the conspiracy of targeted killings through its sponsored terrorists to force out minorities and nationalist Muslims from the Valley.”

“We are fighting a Pakistan-sponsored proxy war for the last 32 years and our army, police and paramilitary forces have given a befitting reply by eliminating thousands of terrorists over the years to frustrate the evil designs of the neighbouring country,” Raina said, addressing a gathering of Kashmiri Pandits at the party headquarters here.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said the recent targeted killings in the Union territory are “not only the failure of the system, but also that of the public”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said that if one fails to stop the killings, it will be a big shame.

“Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed eight targeted killings since May 1. Three of the victims were off-duty policemen and five were civilians,” he said. Bukhari said his party will do whatever possible to mobilise public support against the murder of innocents.