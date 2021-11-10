Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Targeted killings sinister design of Pakistan: Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said that the anti-terror operations of the security forces were in full throttle in the Valley
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said Pakistan was the biggest enemy of Kashmiri Muslims and Islam. (HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 10:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said the targeted killings of innocent civilians in the Valley were a sinister design of Pakistan to disturb peace in the UT.

Talking to mediapersons here, he said Pakistan was the biggest enemy of Kashmiri Muslims and Islam. Raina strongly condemned the killing of a salesman in Srinagar on Monday evening.

“Pakistani cowards have committed another grave sin by killing an innocent who was out to earn livelihood for his family. It was biggest sin they committed by brutally killing Ibrahim, who was earning two square meals for his family,” said Raina

He said that the anti-terror operations of the security forces were in full throttle in the Valley.

“Pakistani terrorists are frustrated by the successful counter-insurgency operations by our police, paramilitary forces and army and have hence resorted to the killings of unarmed civilians,” he said.

Meanwhile, dozens of activists of the Shiv Sena Dogra Front led by their president Ashok Gupta staged a protest at Rani Park here against the civilian killings.

