Tarn Taran: 2 women killed as man runs car over them following argument

Two women were allegedly killed when a man, following a heated argument with them, drove his car over them near Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran district, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against Baldev Singh and further investigation is underway. (HT)

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The accused, identified as Baldev Singh alias Fauji, a resident of Chaudhriwala village, allegedly fled the spot after abandoning his car. The Sarhali police have registered a case against him and begun an investigation. The accused is still at large.

According to the statement of Jhilmil Singh, a resident of village Pheruman in Amritsar district, he had gone to meet his sister Rajbir Kaur, wife of Bhupinder Singh, at Chaudhriwala village on September 24.

Rajbir Kaur and her mother-in-law, Surjit Kaur, had gone to the house of their neighbour Baldev Singh in connection with some work. The two women reportedly got into a heated argument with Baldev Singh over an issue.

According to the complaint, Baldev Singh allegedly lost his temper, got into his Swift car, started the vehicle and drove it over Rajbir Kaur and Surjit Kaur.

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{{^usCountry}} Both women sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Super Speciality Hospital in Tarn Taran, where they later succumbed to their injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both women sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Super Speciality Hospital in Tarn Taran, where they later succumbed to their injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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Sarhali station house officer sub-inspector Rohan Singh, along with a police team, reached the spot after receiving information. “A case has been registered against Baldev Singh and further investigation is underway,” police said.