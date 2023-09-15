Tarn Taran: AAP’s Khadoor Sahib MLA accuses cops of graft

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura has accused police and civil administration in the border district of Tarn Taran of corruption.

Lalpura said Tarn Taran police works only for money and said, “The people have been complaining to me that besides making “fake reports of grievous injuries, fake cases are also being registered by police by taking bribes in Tarn Taran”. He also posted his concern in a Facebook post, which was later deleted.

“Arvind Kejriwal initiated a war against corruption. We and CM Punjab are part of it. Friends, what should Bhagwant Mann do alone! He is alone and thieves are many. Many people come and say that in Tarn Taran, police don’t work without money. We will all fight together,” the post reads.

It further said: “Bringing the entire matter, including of other departments, which do excesses by taking money from people, into the government’s attention soon.”

Talking to HT over the phone, the MLA confirmed the post and said, “I have brought the issues to the attention of Tarn Taran SSP, but no action has been has been taken so far. Five days ago, a video was circulated on social media in which a man claimed that he was giving ₹10,000 per month to ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who is posted in Goindwal Sahib, for allowing him to smuggle drugs. The issue was brought to the SSP’s notice. Similarly, information about corruption in Chohla Sahib police station was also given to the SSP. The SSP told me that he would look into the matter, but no action was taken.”

“The corrupt officers should be sent to police lines. I have brought the matter to the notice of the CM,” the MLA said while sharing the purported video clip to buttress his claims.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan refused to comment on the issue, while deputy commissioner Tarn Taran Sandeep Kumar said he couldn’t comment until the link of the Facebook post is not made available to him.

