Tarn Taran incident: Sarpanch escapes in SUV after breaking 3 checkpoints; four aides held with pistol

TARN TARAN

Police said the sarpanch was close to a SHO of Tarn Taran district, who has now been sent to police lines. The SHO also called the Sursingh checkpoint team to not take any action against the sarpanch, said cops privy to the development. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A sarpanch, who owes allegiance to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), fled after breaking three barricades at checkpoints of Punjab Police in the border district of Tarn Taran late on Saturday night.

Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Latha, sarpanch of Chabhal Khurd village falling under the Tarn Taran constituency, managed to escape after his four associates, who were accompanying him in his Mahindra Thar SUV, were arrested with a .32 bore pistol and six cartridges.

Harpreet, who was a Congress supporter, joined the AAP along with 11 other sarpanches in presence of the party leader Manish Sisodia in Amritsar just before the state assembly polls.

The SUV was intercepted at a checkpoint at Sursingh village when it was on its way from Chabhal to Sursingh, some 7km from the International Border with Pakistan. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were also present at the checkpost.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four arrested associates of the sarpanch have been identified as Harsimran Singh of Manihala Jai Singh village, who is posted as constable in Punjab Police, Gursewak Singh and Varinder Singh of Makhi village, and Jagroop Singh of Bhai Ladhu village in Tarn Taran.

Police said the five accused, including the sarpanch, were stopped at the Sursingh naka for checking. One of the accused, Jagroop Singh, was found to be carrying a pistol. When the checking was on, the sarpanch managed to sit in his SUV and drove it away by breaking a barricade. His four associates were arrested on the spot.

The police team at the Sursingh checkpoint immediately alerted Bhikhiwind station house officer (SHO) Baljinder Singh, who installed barricades at the Bhihiwind drain bridge to nab the accused. However, the sarpanch broke that barricades and fled towards Kacha Pakka side. A wireless message was flashed and another checkpoint was laid at Kacha Pakka village, but it too proved futile as the sarpanch fled towards the Harike side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said while breaking the checkpoints, the accused tried to run over the cops on duty. Cops chased the sarpanch for around 50km, after which he disappeared near Naushehra Pannuan village, said the police.

People familiar with the development said the sarpanch was carrying illegal items in his vehicle. “He could be carrying illegal items, including heroin, in his vehicle. That’s way he fled from the scene breaking barricades,” said Bhikhiwind SHO Baljinder Singh.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 186 (obstructing public servants) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under the Arms Act at the Bhikhiwind police station.

Bhikhiwind SHO said the sarpanch was already facing six criminal cases, including the one under the NDPS Act. In some cases he was acquitted, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the sarpanch was close to a SHO of Tarn Taran district, who has now been sent to police lines. The SHO also called the Sursingh checkpoint team to not take any action against the sarpanch, said cops privy to the development.

“His transfer to the lines is not related in this case. So far, we have not found any evidence of the sarpanch’s association with the SHO,” SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said.

The SSP said they have suspended constable Harsimran and their investigation into the case was still on.