Tarn Taran: Man held with 5-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

The crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Tarn Taran police arrested a Ludhiana-based man with 5 kg of heroin from his possession near Bir Sahib village.

The arrested man, who has already been facing a drug smuggling case registered in Ludhiana, has been booked in a fresh case registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at Chabhal police station. (iStock)

The arrested accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Kochar, of Balluki village in Ludhiana. Police said the heroin recovered from the accused was smuggled from across the border.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (SP), headquarters, Maninder Singh said acting on a tip-off, a barricading was installed near Bir Sahib village by a CIA-team led-by sub-inspector (SI) Tarsem Singh. “During the barricading, a Hyundai i-20 car was stopped on the basis of suspicion. The driver of the car, Deepak Kumar, was found to be in possession of 20 gm of heroin. When the vehicle was thoroughly checked in the presence of a DSP-level officer, nine packets of heroin weighing 5 kg were recovered,” Maninder Singh said.

He further said their preliminary investigation has found that the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan. “Our investigation to ascertain the modus operandi of the smuggling is still on. We are also investigating the backward and forward linkages of the arrested accused, who has been remanded for four days by a local court,” the SP said.

