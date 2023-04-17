35 held for running illicit liquor, drug trade in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district

Tarn Taran police conducted cordon and search operations in the border district in a crackdown against drug and illicit liquor smuggling. Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said four sub-divisional level teams led by deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were formed to launch the operation. All the accused were booked under the Excise and NDPS Act. (HT Photo)

During the operation, 35 miscreants, who were involved in the smuggling and production of illicit liquor, and smuggling of drugs, were arrested by the police. Police have also registered 35 separate cases in various police stations of the district against the accused. All the accused were booked under the Excise and NDPS Act.

During the operations, the police also arrested two proclaimed offenders.

He said in the Patti sub-division, 72 litres of illicit liquor, and 150 litres of lahan (the raw material used for producing liquor) were recovered. “Similarly, in Bhikhiwind sub-division, 133 litres of illicit liquor, 565 litre of lahan, 1 kg of opium, 16gm of heroin, and three motorcycles (without number plates) were recovered,” he said.

“In the Goindwal sub-division, 1460kg of Lahan, 25 bottles of illicit liquor, a live still, 795gm of heroin and 300 intoxicated tablets were recovered. Similarly, in the Tarn Taran sub-division, the police recovered 12 litres of illicit liquor,” he added.