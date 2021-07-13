Tarn Taran police bid adieu to sniffer dog Victor with gun salute

The Tarn Taran police on Sunday bid an emotional adieu with three gun salutes to their sniffer dog Victor, a trusted friend who performed various sensitive duties during his seven-and-a-half-year service in the force.

Eight-and-a-half-year-old Victor was brought by the border district’s police after he completed his one-year-long training from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Police Academy in Phillaur.

While Tarn Taran police remember Victor, a white Labrador, for helping in solving many sensational crimes, his handler knows him as an aggressive, possessive but playful dog.

Victor was laid to rest at Tarn Taran Police Lines with full honours. A team of Punjab Police comprising superintendent of police (SP-headquarter) Gurnam Singh and deputy superintendent of police (DSP-headquarter) Dilbag Singh were present at the time of the funeral.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale shared a video of the funeral on his Facebook and Twitter accounts saying: “Your contributions to Punjab Police have been immense and tremendous. Yesterday late night, we lost #Victor, our Sniffer Explosives Dog due to aging illness. Victor had performed various sensitive duties with Tarn Taran police in huge public gatherings including VVIP functions. And it was his extraordinary skills, No terrorist activities took place during his times (sic).”

As a respect and gratitude to our fallen K-9 officer, we performed his last rites with full funerary honours with ‘Salaami’ in presence of Gazetted officers! It is painful but Goodbye, my friend! Salute to your services.”

Talking to HT, Nimbale said, “We had been relying on Victor during our VVIP duties. Victor had more sensing powers then our technical teams. During Victor’s tenure, no untoward incident had happened in any VVIP duty.”