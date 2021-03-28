Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Taxi driver found dead inside car in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Taxi driver found dead inside car in Ludhiana

The body has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem, the doctors have sent the viscera of the deceased for chemical examination
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Police found a liquor bottle inside the car and suspect that he had consumed excessive liquor before his death. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

A taxi driver was found dead in a Toyota Innova car at Gurdial Singh Road at Mall road on Saturday morning. No injury marks were found on the body and police suspect that he died of a cardiac arrest.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Bhushan, 43, of Thareeke village. Police found a liquor bottle inside the car and suspect that he had consumed excessive liquor before his death.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 8 police station, said that Bhushan had borrowed the car from his friend, who lives in Kitchlu Nagar. He parked it and started drinking and his body was discovered by locals on Saturday morning.

The body has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem. The doctors have sent the viscera of the deceased for chemical examination.

Sukhwinder Kaur, Bhushan’s wife, stated that her husband was a habitual drunker. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC . The deceased is survived by a son, a daughter and a wife.

