Ludhiana: Two posing as cops rob taxi driver of 50,000

Two car-borne men claiming to be police personnel robbed a Jalandhar-based taxi driver of ₹50,000 on Thursday evening. The taxi driver said the accused threatened him that they would implicate him in a drug peddling case if he filed a complaint against them. A day after the incident, the taxi driver made a complaint to the Sidhwan Bet police. Victim was stopped at a dhaba by two men in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza. (iStock)

Puneet Gupta, a resident of Malsihan village, Jalandhar, stated that he was going towards Ludhiana in his Toyota Innova on Thursday evening to make a payment of ₹3.10 lakh to one of his friends, which he had borrowed from him.

He was stopped at a dhaba by two men in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Claiming themselves to be policemen deputed with the CIA staff of Ludhiana rural, the duo started frisking him. They found ₹3.10 lakh cash in his car.

The accused put something on the backseat of his car and clicked a picture of it. They demanded ₹50,000 in cash from him and threatened to implicate him in a drug peddling case. They took ₹50,000 from the cash that he had kept in his car and returned ₹2.60 lakh to him.

Gupta stated that after reaching Ludhiana, he shared the incident with his friends. On Friday he reached the police station Sidhwan Bet to file a complaint.

He added that he had jotted down the registration number of the vehicle of the accused. He said he had noticed police uniforms on the backseat of their car.

Inspector Daljit Singh Gill, SHO at Sidhwan Bet police station, said that the police have initiated investigation after receiving a complaint from the taxi driver. The police will lodge an FIR after investigating the matter thoroughly.

ASI suspended

An assistant sub-inspector, Pahara Singh, deputed at the Anti-Narcotic Wing of the Ludhiana Rural Police, who was booked for demanding bribe from a woman on Thursday, has been suspended by senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains.

He was already transferred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) after the woman filed a complaint against him.

