Tea seller beaten to death in Karnal

A 30-year-old tea seller was allegedly beaten to death by a Nepalese man due to an enmity in Karnal’s Gharounda town on Friday.

The 38-year-old accused, who worked as a mechanic at a local service station was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and attacked the tea seller multiple times. (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Tejbeer Singh, was cleaning his shop early in the morning when the accused Uttam Singh arrived and allegedly started beating him with an iron rod.

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The 38-year-old accused, who worked as a mechanic at a local service station was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and attacked the tea seller multiple times.

A CCTV of the shop showed the man using a heavy rod and hitting Tejbeer at least 10 times, even after he collapsed on the first hit.

Police said that as locals started gathering, the accused tried to escape but was caught by fellow shopkeepers, who also thrashed him.

As police teams arrived, both were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Tejbeer dead.

SHO of Gharounda police station, inspector Deepak Kumar said that the accused was heavily drunk and has not disclosed the reasons behind the attack.

“Before killing Tejbeer, he also tried to attack a woman and a biker, but they escaped safely. We have spoken to his service station owner, who believes that Uttam has been upset over some matrimonial issues back home, but we will speak to him again after he is discharged. Tejbeer’s autopsy was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family. A case was registered against Uttam,” the SHO added.

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