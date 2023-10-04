Teachers’ body blames PU for inaction against private mgmts flouting norms

In a meeting on Tuesday, Chandigarh Aided College Teachers Association (CACTA) criticised the Panjab University administration for “ignoring” the plight of teachers working in city colleges.

Chandigarh Aided College Teachers Association passed a resolution that if the Panjab University authorities continued to put off action against such managements, they will start an indefinite agitation in front of the vice-chancellor’s office (HT File Photo)

CACTA executive members blamed PU authorities for not acting against private managements that were flouting the University Grants Commission (UGC) and PU norms in terms of revised pay scales to unaided teachers.

They flayed the university authorities for not looking into private managements of grant-in-aid colleges that were not granting salaries to guest and ad hoc faculty as per PU norms.

CACTA passed a resolution that if the PU authorities continued to put off action against such managements, they will start an indefinite agitation in front of the vice-chancellor’s office.

According to the association, this issue has been raised multiple times in the senate and syndicate meetings. University officials have repeatedly failed to act and initiate action against these influential managements, CACTA said in a statement.

Citing brazen violation of norms and profiteering policies by private managements of public-funded institutes in the city, CACTA president Kulvinder Singh urged PU authorities to intervene.

CACTA secretary Amitabh Dwivedi said that they had repeatedly requested PU authorities, officials and members of various bodies to take up the issue of unaided, guest and ad hoc teachers, but to no avail. He added that these private managements have also been raising fees on an annual basis.

