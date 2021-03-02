Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teachers’ protest: Panjab University postpones all exams scheduled on March 4
chandigarh news

Teachers’ protest: Panjab University postpones all exams scheduled on March 4

On Monday, the teachers had announced that they will go on mass casual leave and boycott exams on March 4
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The exams will now be held on March 6. (HT File Photo)

Panjab University has postponed all exams scheduled on March 4 to March 6 in the wake of the protest call given by teachers of Chandigarh and Punjab.

The decision comes a day after the teachers announced that they will go on mass casual leave and boycott exams on March 4. The teachers are protesting against the Punjab government’s move to delink their pay scales from those of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Through an official statement, PU said, “It is notified for the information of the public in general and the students that the papers of all the examinations scheduled for March 4, 2021, are postponed to March 6, 2021.”

On March 4, the teachers of Panjab University, and colleges of Chandigarh and Punjab, under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO), will assemble at the parade ground on the PU campus and march towards the Punjab Assembly to submit a memorandum regarding their demands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP