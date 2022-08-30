Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages

Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers’ policy.

For the last few days, protests have been witnessed against the education department’s move to rationalise government schools and open an online transfer policy.

The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished.

Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Kirtan, said due to the scarping of the mathematics teacher post, the non-medical stream and Class 12 (arts with mathematics) have been abolished and students who want to prefer these two streams will have to go to another school.

“This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” he added.

The residents of Khatkar Kalan in Jind have protested against the transfer of old teachers.

Two weeks ago, the government decided to merge government middle and high schools within 3 km.

Under this policy, the government middle schools having less than 20 students in classes 6 to 8 and government high schools having less than 25 students in classes 9 to 12 will be merged with the nearest government middle/high/senior secondary school available within a distance of 3 km.

Similarly, government middle schools having less than 10 students in classes 6-8 will be merged with the nearest government middle/high/senior secondary schools.

As a result of this exercise, schools located within 1-km distance in the same village/ward are going to be consolidated in the highest school, making them a single school unit with different campuses.