Chandigarh: Team 20 emerge as gully cricket champion

Team number 20 won the gully cricket tournament jointly organised by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) and Chandigarh Police by defeating team number 53 by three wickets in a thrilling encounter at the Sector-16 cricket stadium on Sunday.

The winners of the gully cricket tournament and the organisers during the prize distribution ceremony at Sector-16 Cricket Stadium on Sunday night. (HT Photo)

Team no. 20 chased down the target of 69 runs on the second last ball of the T-10 match. The winning team was awarded ₹51,000, while the runner-up team bagged ₹31,000. Both the semi-finalists were honoured with ₹11,000 each.

Earlier, team no. 20 won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team no. 53 got off to a terrible start when both openers -- Karan (2) and Rahul (0) -- fell prey to Gulshan Yadav. Captain Mohd Shahban along with Krishna did some damage control with 28-run partnership for the third wicket. After the dismissal of Krishna (17), other batters -- Anas (0), Vijay (2), Maqsood (1) and Gautam (0) -- also went cheaply. Mohd Shahban (37 off 30 balls) was the top scorer and managed 68/7 in stipulated 10 overs. Suryavansh (2/8) and Gulshan (2/10) took two wickets each.

Team no. 20 also got off to a poor start and were struggling at 13/2. The duo of Rudrapratap Singh (20) and Shaswatam (27) took the team to 55 runs. After the dismissal of Shaswatam, Harman (1), Mohd Zaid (0), Gulshan Yadav (6), Suryansh (0) failed miserably. But in the final moments, Rudrapratap hit a boundary to win the match.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in his broadcast message, congratulated the organisers for successfully conducting the tournament and called upon them to participate in the next edition as well.

On this occasion, representatives of India Book of Records felicitated gully cricket tournament for setting a record for the largest number of teams organised at a tournament in a single city.

UTCA president Sanjay Tandon said the tournament was successful in meeting their goals and expectations.

He said ‘Balla Ghumao - Nasha Bhagao’ slogan of the tournament has reached every corner of the city. Tandon said the selectors kept eyes on every match to pick the best talent from the tournament. Twenty cricketers have been selected who will be mentored by UTCA, he added.

Chandigarh director general of police Praveer Ranjan said that Chandigarh Police always try to show the right path to the youth of the city and they will continue to organise this tournament in near future with the help of UTCA.