Gully cricket tourney: Press Club XI beat IMA by 23 runs

In the first match played at the Punjab Engineering College Ground, Team 38 registered a brilliant 104-run victory over Team 37 during the ongoing T-10 Gully cricket tournament being organised by UTCA and Chandigarh Police.

Hindustan Times Executive Editor Ramesh Vinayak, flanked by UTCA chief Sanjay Tandon, hands over the winning trophy to the Press Club team member after the exhibition match at the Sector 16 stadium. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gautam (82) and Sunil (67) steered to a total of 161 for the loss of just one wicket. In reply, Team 37 was bowled out for mere 57 runs.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Press Club XI beat Indian Medical Association (IMA) by 23 runs at an exhibition match being played under the aegis of Gully Cricket Tournament organised by UT Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh Police, Chandigarh Press Club XI at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16 on Sunday. Raj Thakur was awarded as the man of the match.

Present on the occasion, HT’s Executive Editor Ramesh Vinayak in the presence of UTCA president Sanjay Tandon felicitated the winning team. This tournament will be played on ten different playgrounds of the city wherein around 2,800 budding cricketers from more than 200 teams are participating. During the tournament former international cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Kapil Dev, Chetan Sharma and other renowned cricketers will cheer the players.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Next exhibition match scheduled between Punjab Legislative Speaker’s XI and Haryana Legislative Speaker’s XI will be played on April 14 at the same venue.