Team from Panjab University’s UIET granted patent on medical device

The device has been designed in consultation with physicians and will ease diagnosis and early detection of finger/hand related joint disorders
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Panjab University, in its official communique, said the device is useful for real time and remote sense monitoring.

The medical devices group from Design Innovation Centre at University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, has been granted a patent on the invention of a device that will be used for early detection of finger or hand related joint disorders.

The title of the patent is “wearable apparatus for determining goniometric readings of a body portion of subject”. The device has been designed in consultation with physicians and will ease diagnosis and early detection of finger/hand related joint disorders and is IoT enabled.

A team of students including Rashi, Sahil, Varun and Poojita from different engineering branches led by faculty investigators Prashant Jindal from mechanical engineering and Mamta Juneja from computer science developed the device over more than three years.

PU, in its official communique, said that the device is particularly useful for real time and remote sense monitoring, due to which patients need not visit a physician physically for consultation. The invention was fully funded by MHRD, Design Innovation Centre, which went through different stages of progression including national and international events organised by Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), wherein it bagged third prize out of 3,400 other ideas.

