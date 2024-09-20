Teen dies as car rams into truck at Chandimandir

A 19-year-old was killed and his three friends were injured after their car ploughed into a truck on the flyover near Chandimandir toll plaza on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. Rehan, 17, was also critically injured during the accident and was initially referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to the severity of his condition (Stock image)

The deceased was identified as Ansh Nagpal. Rehan, 17, was also critically injured during the accident and was initially referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to the severity of his condition. He was transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, for further treatment. The other two, Saksham, 18, and Sanyam, 20, remain unconscious and are receiving treatment at civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

Police said the victims were out for a late-night drive, heading towards Pinjore from Sector 4, Panchkula. Around 3 am, their car, which was speeding, collided with a truck moving ahead of them on the flyover near Chandiamandir toll plaza.

People present at the scene managed to extract the occupants from the wrecked vehicle and rushed them to the civil hospital.

The truck driver, en route from Gujarat towards Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, said the car collided with his truck from behind near the toll plaza.

Police have not yet registered an FIR in the case.