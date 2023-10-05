Teen ends life: Human rights panel seeks report from Mohali SSP

Six days after a 19-year-old youth ended his life at his house in Chhajju Majra, alleging harassment at the hands of two Mohali police cops, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the human rights panel, comprising chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Nirmaljit Kaur, has called for a report from the Mohali SSP on or before the next date of hearing — December 13 (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two cops, head constable Surjit Singh and constable Husanpreet Singh, posted at Kharar City police station, were suspended after the teenager hanged himself at his house on September 28 after leaving a suicide note, alleging that the duo had been pressuring him to pay a bribe of ₹20,000 and threatening to implicate him in false case.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the commission, comprising chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Nirmaljit Kaur, has called for a report from the Mohali SSP on or before the next date of hearing — December 13.

The deceased’s father had told the police that his son worked as an electrician.

As per his son’s suicide note, he was riding his friend’s motorcycle, when police stopped him for checking at a naka in Kharar on September 26. On checking the two-wheeler’s documents, the cops claimed the registration certificate was duplicate and detained him for some hours before letting him go. Next day, he took his friend’s father along to the police station, where the two cops threatened to implicate him in a criminal case and demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 to settle the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disturbed by this, his son hanged himself from the ceiling fan, the father had alleged. Along with a suicide note, the teenager had also left behind a video detailing the threats and harassment by the two cops, who were subsequently booked for abetment to suicide.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON