Teen, his 6-year-old cousin come in contact with power cables in Ludhiana, hospitalised
chandigarh news

Teen, his 6-year-old cousin come in contact with power cables in Ludhiana, hospitalised

The victims were rushed to the Civil Hospital, from where they were referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala; the victims have suffered 50% burns
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 01:45 AM IST
The victims had only come to Ludhiana two weeks ago. (HT Photo)

A teen and his six-year-old cousin sustained severe burn injuries after they came in contact with high-voltage power supply cables while playing on the roof of the labour quarters on Sekhewal Road here on Monday evening.

The victims, Vikas, 14, and his cousin Satyam,were rushed to the Civil Hospital, from where they were referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The victims have suffered 50% burns .

Vikas’ father, Ram Pukar, of Uttar Pradesh, said the victims used to live in the village with their mothers, and had only come to Ludhiana to visit their fathers two weeks ago.

“I was at work when I learnt that the children had been electrocuted,” Pukar said.

Daresi station house officer Davinder Singh said they helped take the victims to the hospital.

