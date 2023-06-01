J&K: 16-year-old boy kills man for objecting to ‘relationship’ with his daughter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of a man in Srinagar in less than a day by arresting a teenager who was allegedly in a relationship with the slain man’s daughter. The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of a man in Srinagar in less than a day by arresting a boy who was allegedly in a relationship with the slain man’s daughter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The police said that the boy, 16, stabbed the man on Tuesday evening at Batamaloo as the latter was against the boy’s ‘interest’ in the man’s daughter.

Srinagar Police said that they arrested the juvenile for murder in broad daylight in Batamaloo yesterday. “He was having romantic interest in the daughter of the victim. As he is above 16 years and the offence is heinous, a petition will be filed in court to treat him as adult as per Section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,” it said in a tweet.

SP South City, Gaurav Sikarwar, while giving details of the case, said that the man had multiple injuries with a sharp-edged weapon and was found by people in a pool of blood in Batamaloo. He was brought dead to the hospital.

He said that they zeroed in on the suspect by analyzing the CCTV cameras and mobile tower locations of the people roaming around the area at the particular time.

“The suspect confessed to the crime. He claimed that he was in a relationship with the victim’s daughter for the past one year and the father was opposing this thing,” he said.

The accused developed a grudge and wanted to take revenge on the girl’s father. “He bought a knife some 4-5 months back and was on the lookout for an opportunity to take action,” the officer said.

The SP said that on Tuesday the man saw the accused with his daughter in their residential colony which led to an altercation. “The man rebuked him and in retaliation the boy attacked him on his chest and neck multiple times with the knife,” he said.

Sikarwar said that the boy’s blood-soaked clothes and knife were recovered on the instance of the accused.

“We tried to talk to the girl. She revealed that the boy had an intention as he used to say that he will do something (with the man). She was not aware that he would kill the man,” he said.