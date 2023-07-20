A 17-year-old girl ended her life by reportedly hanging herself from the skylight in a coaching centre in Model Town on Thursday. The girl was suffering from some illness. Her mother failed to arrange medicine for her. Due to depression, the girl reportedly took the extreme step.

Ailing 17-yr-old girl hangs self in Model Town Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The entire incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the room. On being informed, the Model Town police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for the post-mortem examination.

Sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, SHO at police station Model Town, said that the girl along with her mother was living in a room above a coaching centre in Model Town. According to the mother of the deceased, her daughter had been suffering from some ailment for the past two years. She often complained about a severe headache.

The woman added that due to financial constraints, she failed to buy medicines for her daughter for the past 10 days. On Thursday, when her daughter asked her to bring medicine, she assured her that she would bring the medicine and was arranging money for it.

She added that her daughter vomited due to severe pain. When she went to the room, she was shocked to see her daughter hanging from the skylight. She raised the alarm and informed the police.

According to the SHO, the girl used to work as a domestic help. The CCTVs captured the entire incident.