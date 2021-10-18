Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teenager among five killed in two Karnal road mishaps
chandigarh news

Teenager among five killed in two Karnal road mishaps

Four people were killed when a stationary combine harvester was hit by truck on the Karnal-Kaithal road around 9.15pm on Saturday, a teenager on bike lost his life after being hit by a tractor
A truck hit a combine harvester killing four people, including the truck driver, on the Karnal-Kaithal road around 9.15pm on Saturday. A teenager died elsewhere when a tractor hit a motorcycle. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 01:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Five people were killed and as many sustained injuries in two road accidents in Karnal on Saturday night and Sunday.

Four people were killed and two suffered injuries when a stationary combine harvester was hit by truck near Sirsi village on the Karnal-Kaithal road around 9.15pm on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Salinder, 30, of Sirsi village; combine harvester driver Charan Singh, 30, from Patiala and Sachin Singh, 18, of Gohra Kheri of Kaithal district. Truck driver Sunil Kumar of Nauch village of Kaithal also succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. His assistant Ravi Kumar of Uttar Pradesh sustained injuries.

Karnal Sadar police in-charge Tarsem Singh said a case has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code and the bodies have been handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination.

In another mishap, a teenager, Sahil Kumar, 16, of Palheri village of Panipat district was killed and his mother and uncle sustained injuries when the bike they were riding on was hit by a tractor-trailer near Barsat village in Karnal district on Sunday morning.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver and investigation is going on, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 arrested for killing sanitation worker in Ludhiana

Three booked for threatening minister’s son in Malerkotla

Punjab logs 27 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Stubble burning: Kejriwal blames Punjab, UP Haryana for pollution in Delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP