Teenager held for killing grandmother, says ‘took cues from TV crime shows’

Hoshiarpur Influenced by crime-based television shows, a 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his 83-year-old grandmother on Monday at a village falling under the Hariana police station. The boy hit the bed-ridden woman with an iron rod and when she died, he set her on fire. To hoodwink his parents, he concocted a story that some outsiders had attacked the house but confessed to the crime during police questioning.

The teenager, a Class 12 student, revealed that he was fed up with his grandmother as she often scolded him and wanted to get rid of her. He said he took cues from television shows to plan the murder.

On Monday afternoon, when his parents had gone to the market to shop for their wedding anniversary, he allegedly killed the old woman. He then rang up his parents to inform them that four unidentified persons had come with an intention to loot the house and had set the grandma’s room on fire.

When the couple returned, they found their son lying in a bed box with limbs tied. They were told that the attackers had threatened to wipe out the entire family.

The family informed the police and requested them to trace the culprits. However, on Tuesday, when the investigation team led by SP (investigation) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu quizzed the teenager, he broke down and confessed to having committed the crime.

“The boy said he was inspired by the crime serials and had been planning the murder for quite some time. When he got the opportunity on Monday, he executed the plan,” said Sandhu.

Senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal said the accused was sent to a juvenile home. “Since he is a minor, we did not ask for his police remand,” he added.