Three teenagers assaulted at Heritage Street in Amritsar

Three teenagers were injured in an attack by some unidentified persons at the Heritage Street, which leads to the Golden Temple, on Saturday night.

The victim boys, in a viral video clip, have alleged that around 15 persons attacked them with iron rods and karas (steel bangles) when they were going to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the incident and demanded action against the accused.

“A photographer asked me to get my pictures clicked but I denied. After he insisted, I got some pictures clicked. After I asked him to stop, he started misbehaving with me and more unidentified persons came and started attacking me. My friends were also injured after they tried to save me,” said one of the injured boy, in the video clip.

According to some eyewitnesses, every Saturday, some people extort money from devotees on the pretext of clicking photographs.

E Division station house officer (SHO) Jaspal Singh said they have registered a case under Sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against some unidentified persons. “Our teams are working to identify the accused,” he said. He further said three of the four boys, who are from Gurdaspur district, were injured in the alleged attack.