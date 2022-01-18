Teens killed: Ludhiana councillor claims car was stolen

Two days after two teenagers were crushed to death under councillor Umesh Sharma’s car, the Congress leader on Monday claimed that his vehicle had been stolen.

Sharma, who is the ward 16 councillor, had filed a complaint two hours after the road mishap, said the burglars must have hit the teenagers in a rush to escape. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga for causing deaths due to negligence.

Meanwhile, a relative of one of the victims accused the police of bending to political pressure and favouring the councillor. Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Focal Point station house officer, said it had not been established who was behind the wheel when the road mishap took place. “We are scanning CCTVs to trace the accused.”

Sharma, in his complaint filed with the Moti Nagar police, said he and his family members were dining out at the time of the accident, and had parked the vehicle outside the restaurant. “When we came out of the restaurant, we did not find our car there and lodged a police complaint. However, the cops have not taken any action on the complaint of vehicle lifting so far.

The victims had been pushing their bike, which had developed a snag, when they had been nowed down. Their friend had been injured.