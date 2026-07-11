Tele-ECG service saved 131 patients during ‘golden hour’: Haryana government

The Haryana government on Friday said that the Tele-ECG service launched on May 29 has emerged as a lifesaving initiative for patients suffering from heart ailments. Officials said that since its launch, 2,688 patients across the state have benefited from the service.

The government said that this service has been designed to be both affordable and efficient. (HT Photo for representation)

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The rapid diagnostic system identified 131 critically-ill patients, enabling timely medical intervention. The Tele-ECG service covers 600 government healthcare institutions across Haryana, including 71 district civil hospitals and sub-divisional civil hospitals, 121 community health centres (CHCs), and 408 primary health centres (PHCs). With this service now operational, patients in rural and remote areas can access specialist cardiac diagnosis close to their homes, officials said.

The Tele-ECG service provides diagnosis and expert management of cardiac emergencies such as acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), arrhythmias, and other serious cardiovascular conditions at district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, and PHCs.

The government said that this service has been designed to be both affordable and efficient. Each ECG costs only ₹89, which includes not only the ECG test but also interpretation and reporting by an expert cardiologist through tele-reporting technology within 10 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} “The initiative has already proved lifesaving for more than 131 critically ill patients, ensuring timely diagnosis and prompt treatment for those suffering from cardiac emergencies,” according to a release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The initiative has already proved lifesaving for more than 131 critically ill patients, ensuring timely diagnosis and prompt treatment for those suffering from cardiac emergencies,” according to a release. {{/usCountry}}

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