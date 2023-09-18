Temperature dives in Chandigarh after September’s first major rain spell

The hide and seek between the sun and clouds culminated with September’s first major spell of rain on Sunday that saw 23.1 mm rain lashing the city.

Pedestrians caught in the showers on the Sector 33/45 dividing road in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A total of 25.4 mm rain has been recorded this month at the IMD Chandigarh observatory in Sector 39 — Sunday accounting for 91% of it.

The 23.1 mm rain also caused the maximum temperature to drop by seven notches, bringing relief from the streak of hot and humid days. Recorded at 35.2°C on Saturday, the day temperature plunged to 28°C on Sunday, five degrees below normal for this time of the year.

This was the coolest day since July 10, when the maximum temperature had gone down to 25.8°C amid the record-breaking rains. While it’s the lowest day temperature in September till now, last year, it had dropped to 25.8°C on September 24.

Chances of rain will continue in the coming days as well, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Mohali, 42.6 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am on Sunday at the airport observatory, while the reading from the daytime wasn’t updated.

Speaking about more rain near the airport, IMD officials said because of variation in cloud density towards the end of monsoon, rain became localised and concentrated in just a few sectors.

Sunday’s showers were caused primarily due to the increase in monsoon system’s intensity because of cyclonic movement in the Bay of Bengal. A Western Disturbance is also active.

A total of 1118.4 mm rain has been recorded this monsoon — 34.8% above normal for the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went up from 24.9°C on Saturday to 25.8°C on Sunday, 1.2 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise to around 31°C, and the minimum temperature will remain around 26°C.

