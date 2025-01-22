Menu Explore
Temps up as Kashmir sees sunny day

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 23, 2025 05:42 AM IST

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the summer capital Srinagar witnessed a sunny day as the mercury climbed to 12.5 degree Celsius, some 5.4 degrees above normal

The weather in Jammu and Kashmir was sunny and warm with the day temperature climbing many notches above normal on Wednesday.

Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride at Dal Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)
Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride at Dal Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the summer capital Srinagar witnessed a sunny day as the mercury climbed to 12.5 degree Celsius, some 5.4 degrees above normal.

“The night’s minimum temperature was also above normal and recorded at 0.6 degree Celsius,” an official said.

The MeT, in an update, said that the two tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the only two places which recorded sub zero temperatures at night.

While Gulmarg recorded -8.5 degree Celsius, Pahalgam witnessed -4.2 degree Celsius during Tuesday night.

The MeT said that the day temperatures in Gulmarg and Pahalgam were 1.1 degree Celsius and 10.8 degree Celsius respectively.

The gateway into Kashmir in South, Qazigund, recorded a maximum day temperature of 11.2 degree Celsius, some 4.6 notches above normal, while the northern district of Kupwara witnessed a maximum of 10.4 degree Celsius, some 3 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, the MeT predicted that there was a possibility of very light rain and snowfall at isolated places on Thursday followed by generally dry weather till Jan 28th.

“ On January 29-31, the weather would be cloudy with light rain/snow at isolated places, “ the update said.

Fresh snowfall and light rains were experienced in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday bringing down the day temperatures.

The valley’s harsh winter period- Chilai- Kalan- which started on December 21 will end by the end of January.

