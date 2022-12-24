Terror activities: NIA raids 14 places in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at 14 locations in different districts in a case related to terror activities of various proscribed outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The raids were conducted in Jammu, Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Sopore, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. The searches were carried out in connection with a case which was suo-moto registered on June 21 by the NIA Police Station in Jammu.

“The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates/off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders/handlers,” the spokesperson said.

The official said they are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in Jammu and Kashmir. They have been targeting minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony in J&K.

During the multiple raids, the spokesperson said incriminating material such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage tools have been seized from the searched premises.

Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA said