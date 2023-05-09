After NIA, NSG at Amritsar blasts site, Punjab DGP says can’t rule out terror angle

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday said that the terror angle could not be ruled out in the twin blasts at Heritage Street near Golden Temple in Amritsar, where a National Security Guard (NSG) team is investigating the incident that left two men injured.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav after a check at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The two low-intensity blasts took place on May 6 and 8. One person was injured in the blast on Monday morning, while another was recovering after a similar explosion took place on Saturday night.

“The police are exploring all angles and trying to verify the cause of the incident. No shrapnel was found at the site but we are not ruling out terror. It could be mischief or the outcome of a rivalry. The reason will be known once the investigation is complete,” the DGP said after a check at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

He said after the Amritsar blasts, the police are conducting checks at all public places in Punjab and senior officers are supervising the search operations.

Members of National Security Guards (NSG) team and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) examining the site where two blasts had taken place at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The DGP added various agencies, including the National Investigation Agency, are working together.

Replying to a question, the DGP said the police will act after the probe report into the obscene video involving cabinet minister Lal Singh Kataruchak. The police will take action according to the investigation, which is not time-bound.

On the Jalandhar byelections, the DGP said that the police will ensure free and fair elections.