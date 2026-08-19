Terror conspiracy case: Special NIA court issues arrest warrant against Lashkar terrorist

A special NIA court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan-based handler of the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Mohammad Yaqoob, alias Abu Sumama, and two others in a terror conspiracy case.

The NIA stated that the handler allegedly directed the arrested accused to carry out terrorist activities in Kashmir valley by attacking security forces and innocent civilians. (HT Photo for representation)

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Yaqoob, a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and a close aide of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, allegedly was assigned a task to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir.

Considering an application moved by the NIA under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the special NIA court issued non-bailable warrants against Yaqoob.

The case pertained to the arrest of LeT operative Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat during a random checking at a check post at Gujar Tent in Pandach on March 31 this year.

“A motorcycle coming towards Zakura, Srinagar, was stopped for checking. During the search of the rider, one Chinese grenade and 15 live rounds/cartridges were recovered,” said an official spokesperson.

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{{^usCountry}} Accordingly, a case was registered at the Zakoora police station under Section 23 of the UA(P) Act, Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accordingly, a case was registered at the Zakoora police station under Section 23 of the UA(P) Act, Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. {{/usCountry}}

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“During investigation, the alleged involvement of Pakistan-based handler Yaqoob surfaced on the basis of material collected and disclosures made by arrested Pakistani terrorists Abdullah Rajput, alias Kamran Ahmed, and Khubaib, alias Usman Jatt,” he added.

The NIA stated that the handler allegedly directed the arrested accused to carry out terrorist activities in Kashmir valley by attacking security forces and innocent civilians.

Accordingly, the special NIA judge observed that the accused’s alleged involvement in terrorism had surfaced during the investigation and that he was at large.

The court allowed the application and issued a general non-bailable warrant of arrest against Yaqoob. The warrant was forwarded to the DIG (NIA) Jammu for execution according to law.

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