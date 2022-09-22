Terror-funding case: SIA conducts raids in Jammu, Kulgam

The state investigation agency (SIA) on Wednesday conducted raids in the Bhatindi area of Jammu city and Kulgam in a case related to terror- funding, officials said.

The raids were linked to a head constable Mohammad Ramzan, who was arrested on the charges of fraud, to ascertain if he was also involved in terror financing, they added.

“The accused head constable has 16 bank accounts in his name with transactions running into crores. He was also in touch with 10 foreign mobile numbers and had procured a fake passport,” they said.

“SIA sleuths raided the houses of Ramzan and Dubai-based Abu Baker in Kulgam and the Bhatindi area of Jammu city,” they added.

Ramzan, arrested on Tuesday, was denied bail by a local court on the grounds that the police report mentioned his 16 bank accounts with transactions of around ₹6 crores and his contact with 10 foreign mobile numbers.

Ramzan visited many parts of the country, including Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. He used numerous mobile applications and a VPN (a virtual private network) for communication purposes.

The SIA also found that Ramzan procured several PAN cards using fake documents. He also travelled abroad using forged documents.