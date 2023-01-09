TGTs appear for recruitment exam in Chandigarh

An exam was held for the recruitment of trained graduate teachers on contractual basis on Sunday. The test was held for the recruitment of science (non-medical), Hindi, Punjabi and English teachers.

As many as 3,921 candidates applied, of which 49.24% appeared in the morning shift and 51.2% in the evening shift. The answer key will be uploaded at onlinectestservices.com/nitttr/tgt/ on January 10.

As many as three officers were deputed as independent observers at different examination centres. While 40 police personnel were deputed in the morning shift, 10 were deputed in the evening shift.

The education department is in process of recruiting 90 TGT teachers under the Samgra Shiksha scheme. The department has received around 10,256 applications for these posts for seven subjects. The exam for social science, science (medical) and maths is scheduled for January 29.