Thaw in Capt-Sidhu ties, strategic policy group set up in Punjab

In what is being seen as the first sign of thaw in their strained relations, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday agreed to set up a 10-member strategic policy group for better coordination between the party and the state government.

Amarinder also directed his cabinet ministers to sit at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh to interact with public and party cadre on the request of Sidhu, who met him at his farmhouse at Siswan near Chandigarh.

Good optics after public sparring

The meeting is an attempt by the party leaders towards “good optics” after their public sparring for weeks even as the opposition parties, particularly the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, are working hard to get their act together ahead of next year’s assembly elections in the state.

“Have deputed all my cabinet ministers to be present for three hours from 11am to 2pm at @INCPunjab office daily beginning Monday, as per the roster, to interact with public and party cadre,” the chief minister tweeted along with a schedule for the ministers for the next four months.

According to the roster, one cabinet minister will be present at the state Congress office for three hours daily as per his turn.

The 10-member strategic policy group, which will ensure better coordination between the ruling party and the state government, will be headed by the chief minister. It will have local government minister Brahm Mohindra, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and social security minister Aruna Chaudhary as members, along with Sidhu, four party working presidents, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel, besides general secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh.

It will also work to expedite the implementation of government programmes and reform initiatives.

(From left) Punjab Congress general secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and working president Kuljit Singh Nagra at the meeting on Friday. (HT Photo)

Prompt response to proposal

Sidhu was accompanied by PCC working president Kuljit Singh Nagra and general secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh. “Highly positive coordination meeting on proposal for roster of ministers to sit at Punjab Congress Bhawan!,” the PPCC chief tweeted along with their photo with the chief minister.

After the meeting, Nagra said the chief minister was prompt in accepting the proposal of the state unit. “The ministers will lend an ear to concerns of party cadres and inform them about the achievements of the state government,” he said, playing down differences between the two leaders.

Friday’s meeting was the second between Sidhu and Amarinder, who have been locked in a battle of wits since the former’s elevation as the state unit president last month despite strong opposition from Amarinder.