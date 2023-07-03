Pushed to the brink, Himachal mulls going back to the godly abodes of Kaath Kuni

For centuries, the hill inhabitants braved arduous terrains to put up magnificent wood and stone abodes in the traditional Kaath Kuni style. But after pucca roads were developed in the hills, Kaath Kuni, which today is best known for housing hill deities, began losing favour to modern bungalow-style houses.

Himachal’s Kaath Kuni style of architecture began losing favour to modern bungalow-style houses. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It wasn’t easy to build Kaath Kuni houses as logs of wood had to be brought from far-off forests as were the stones used in the construction,” says Dayanand, a resident of Gola village in Nagaan panchayat ,

A retired government employee, he adds, “People are drifting away from Kaath Kuni style as it offers less space and is difficult to maintain. Even I have constructed a new house with modern facilities as the wood and artisans who work on Kaath Kuni are difficult to find.”

An increasing number of people are building concrete next to their dilapidated wood and stone houses or after dismantling them altogether because of the inability to maintain them. Such is the aversion that wood being used to build and furnish ancestral houses are now being used to heat the new concrete dwellings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, however, the architectural style is still being used to construct temples across Kullu, Shimla and Mandi. “The deities are averse to the modern style and one cannot go against their word,” says Inder Dev, a carpenter based in Kotkhai.

Stone and timber hurdles

The biggest hurdles in constructing and maintaining the Kaath Kuni houses are the resources — stone and timber. While the Supreme Court put a blanket ban on the felling of trees two years ago, quarrying of stone is regulated in the state.

“Raw material for conventional buildings is easily available now and hence the shift,” says Mansi Shah, who co-authored the 2011 book “Prathaa: Kaath-Khuni Architecture of Himachal Pradesh” with Bharat Dave and Jay Thakkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The best of both worlds

Several parts of Himachal are prone to earthquakes. The districts of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Bilaspur fall in Seismic Zone 5, while Shimla Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Sirmar, and in Zone 4.

It is in this backdrop that the chorus for blending the old Kaath Kuni style, which has shown resilience in the face of natural calamities, with modern structures has grown.

“By blending traditional construction practices with modern advancements, we can create structures that are not only resilient and durable but also culturally and aesthetically relevant to the local communities,” says DC Rana, director of state disaster management authority and Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This approach ensures that the unique characteristics of hills are preserved while also meeting the evolving needs of the inhabitants,” Rana adds.

The idea of blending traditional architectural style with modern designs has thus picked up steam. The popularity is especially evident in the Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur regions.

Central Research Institute Roorkee in collaboration with HIMCOSTE held a workshop in Shimla to discuss new technologies to blend Kaath Kuni with new modern architecture.

“Traditional construction practices in the hilly regions have evolved over generations to suit the specific needs and environmental challenges of these areas. By integrating modern technology, we can enhance the adaptability of these traditional practices to the changing climate and geological conditions, ensuring long-term sustainability,” says senior scientific officer SS Randhawa

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON