Spice of Life: Advertise all you want, there’s no beating word of mouth

“Advertising may be described as the science of arresting human intelligence long enough to get money from it.” Despite these words by Stephen Leacock, a Canadian humorist, I am someone who admires taking cognizance of advertisements, whether in print, on the radio and even on the large hoardings or screens. During foreign trips however, they truly exhilarate me more as they are so different from those in one’s home country.

The ritual of noticing ads orients me into a position to a lot about the country. (HT File)

With a fascination for travelling always alive in me, travel ads excite me the most, especially those outside airports by various airlines. In Sydney and Melbourne, hoardings remain busy with “Fly non-stop to Los Angeles” – most of them advertising their flat beds, continuing with “Lie flat across the Pacific”. In Chicago and New York, Pacific is replaced with Atlantic, and none forget images of gourmet meals and smiling cabin crew members. When my eyes catch vintage ads of airlines in old magazines, they effortlessly evoke some kind of magic, and I have pasted many of them in my diaries.

The ritual of noticing ads orients me into a position to a lot about the country I am in and through many trips, I have weaved some conclusions. In the US, lawyers and insurance companies dominate the most hoardings besides fast food. In Australia, it is the old age homes that are advertised brightly. But whenever I am in New York City, there are always posters for upcoming theatre performances and festivals and some ads are common wherever you go: yoga studios and meditation classes on one hand and cancer treatments and help for depression on the other, making it clear what’s in vogue, and what the world is grappling with, be it Paris, London, Santiago or Lahore.

Some of them amuse more than others, those crafted more creatively, such as this poster ad by a tissue brand that I once came across at one of the train stations in Vancouver: an elderly man crying, making a comical face with a tissue box right before him. The message: “The tissue for any issue.” Posters of dogs and cats with suitcases on North American trains, reminding passengers that they can also join them, have also made me laugh but they also prove care for the four legged beings.

My greatest laughter ride, however, came when I was in California just a few weeks ago, staying with my cousin. Thanks to his addiction, I was introduced to Punjabi radio stations from various American and Canadian towns. I was hooked – all because of the commercials.

Within minutes, they proved that Punjabis are in almost every business: food, law, immigration, travel, trucking, cars, real estate, finance, jewellery and even funeral homes. Interestingly, the script of almost every commercial made it so entertaining, delivered in desi or American Punjabi by characters with old-fashioned names such as Jagga, Ladoo, Mindo, Jeeto and even Shindo. “Jageya, kad tak kise da truck chaleyenga?” (Jageya, till when will you keep driving someone’s truck?) It was a dialogue from a loan ad, while this one was for an Indian restaurant, “Os restaurant which India wali coffee vi milde hai, (You get the Indian coffee in that restaurant)”. And, the most memorable, “Are you visiting Canada, but want to change your visa to a work permit? Then call us as we are the most awarded law firm,” of course also rolled out in loud and clear Punjabi.

But, there’s one form of publicity that beats all: “word of the mouth” – one that not only works best, but is also free. This reminds me of a conversation with a local doctor, Rajiv Sharma, as I lauded his popularity and his empathetic approach towards patients sitting at his clinic, telling him “you have a beautiful reputation”. His one-line response: “First you work for reputation, and then the reputation works for you”!

