AI: The Ghost of Web Design Future?

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the latest topic of discussion is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on the careers of web designers.

Experts say the role of AI in web design is evolving, but it is unlikely to replace designers in the foreseeable future (Illustration: Shutterstock)

With AI-powered tools and platforms becoming increasingly accessible and sophisticated, some professionals fear that their expertise might be rendered obsolete. However, most are of the opinion that AI is an opportunity for innovation and creativity.

Pankaj Kumar, of Triple D Studio, says, “AI is bound to have some impact on the industry, but I think it can never replace humans. In fact, if we learn to use it to our benefit, it will streamline the designing process, reduce time spent on each project, and increase efficiency.”

“Yes, the role of AI in web design is evolving, but it is unlikely to replace designers in the foreseeable future. It can automate certain aspects of the work, but crucial creative and strategic elements still need human expertise,” says Ajit Saran, of Inkwell Designs.

“I think we can use it to our benefit. Our team has already started doing so for automating repetitive tasks such as generating code based on predefined templates, optimising layouts for different devices, or suggesting colour palettes and typography choices,” says Vaishnavi Sharma, of Kreative Kreations Lab.

“The idea of AI taking away jobs is irrelevant. Web design is so much more than just creating visually appealing layouts. One needs to understand the client needs, conduct research, establish brand identity, and ensure a seamless user experience. And all these aspects require human intuition, creativity, and the ability to think critically. So, we are here to stay,” says Mahira Kashyap, of Design Inc.

“Yes, the number of human resource required for a job may reduce with the use of AI but it definitely isn’t replacing us. I believe web designers can brilliantly use AI to their advantage and get the job done much more efficiently,” says Younis Khan, of Leon Studios.

