The Great Khali alleges heckling by Ladhowal toll plaza staff, files complaint with Ludhiana police chief

Former WWE wrestler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali got into an altercation with the staff at Ladhowal Toll Plaza on Monday.

Videos of Rana and the staffers exchanging abuses went viral on social networking sites, following which the former wrestler filed a complaint on Tuesday at the office of Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma.

Khali handed over his complaint to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Pragya Jain and sought action. He alleged that the toll plaza staff forced him to get photographs clicked with them and said they won’t let him cross if he didn’t. When he refused, they started blackmailing and misbehaving with him, he alleged.

However, in a video, the toll barrier staff could be heard alleging that Khali had slapped one of their co-workers when they asked him to produce his identity card.

“I would get a picture clicked with them if they would have asked me politely. As I am a celebrity, how and why would I slap anyone?,” Said Rana.

In the video, Khali was asking the staff to open the toll barrier, but they refused to do so. Following a heated argument, one of the staffers asked the former wrestler to step out of his vehicle.

Khali tried to remove the barricades on his own, but he faced resistance from the staffers. Later, he sat inside his vehicle and left.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said they will take appropriate action after investigating the matter.

