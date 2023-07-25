Spice of Life: Swallowing bitter pill with dose of humour

Recently our relatives, young charming new parents and their toddler visited us. We had a gala time playing with the cherub. The entire house came alive with her tender giggles. Soon, it was medicine time. No sooner did the mom bring out potions than the lovely angel turned into a howling toddler. Armed with water, sugar, chocolate bites, the couple tried all tricks to pacify the crying baby. A couple of spills, throw-ups, angry shouts, finally the medicines were thrust in, the exhausted baby whimpering and sobbing fell asleep after much cajoling and cuddling by the harried parents. A hush descended thereafter.

With age, medicines become an integral part of our lives. (HT Fil)

The incident reminded me of my sister’s ordeal. Ma had to attend her in-service course and I had to look after ailing Ritcha. Averse to swallowing pills, she had requested our physician to prescribe only small-sized tablets, large ones are impossible to gulp down. Giving her medicine at the appointed hour involved a lot of planning. She would stand with a tumbler of water, mouth widest open and I was instructed to shoot the pill right down. All set, ready, aim, shoot and she gulped down the water. Alas, the truant little one would swim afloat. Mission unaccomplished! Next chance, like a sharp shooter I would take a better aim. Bull’s eye and the naughty one successfully despatched to the digestive tract. Half an hour later when she would vomit, the stubborn pellet would land back, intact. Phew!

When my children were born, Ma taught me subtle nuances of the art. Hold your child firmly in your knees, arms straight imprisoned with your left hand, head upright and position the spoon with the right hand at the edge of the mouth. Stay put as the child gulps down, hold a little while to let everything trickle down. Easier said than done. Perfection and confidence came with practice. Balancing the head and steering clear of the respiratory system – a caution to be followed. I tried to master the art on my infants and succeeded mercifully.

As the kids grew up, we had frequent visits to the physician: Viral fevers, aches, falls, injuries and what not. My husband blatantly told them – this is the doctor’s prescription, you have to follow, no ifs and buts, and no sugar/toffee baits. Bless them we have never had to run around them. Doctor’s prescription is adhered to strictly. In our family, we have subscribed to all genres of medication: Allopathy, homeopathy, naturopathy, home remedies etc.

We normally follow the ‘khandani nuskha’ for common ailments, certain family specific cures to peculiar traits that are inherited. One can deftly handle minor issues, such as headache, stomach upset and obviously resort to expert advice for major issues.

Medicines are an integral part of our lives. As age is catching up, certain tablets are to be taken regularly: Lifestyle bane and vitamin supplements. We all have resigned ourselves and swallow these life-saving therapeutics.

kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com

The writer is an associate professor and head of the department of English, Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri

