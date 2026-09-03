The Spice of Life | Becoming Krishna’s harmonious flute

Human beings are naturally drawn to earthly attractions—possessions, relationships, and worldly accomplishments. Yet, because these experiences are fleeting, attachment to them often yields disappointment. Shri Krishna, however, is the supreme Enchanter, drawing the soul away from impermanence and toward the Divine.

Krishna represents the power that enables us to evolve with strength and joy. (HT File)

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The very name Krishna combines three distinct principles: Kri (upward movement and progress), Sha (the bliss of a blossoming personality), and Na (strength). Together, Krishna represents the power that enables us to evolve with strength and joy. Though the name also translates to dark or deep blue—concealing the ultimate truth from minds dominated by restlessness (rajas) or inertia (tamas)—to a purified (sattvic) mind, that darkness reveals itself as pure illumination. As the Narayana Suktam notes: Nīlato yadā madhyasthāt vidyud-eva bhāsvarā—From within the blue-darkness, there shines forth a brilliance like lightning.”

This divine mystery inspired Veda Vyasa’s greatest works. Though Vyasa composed the Mahabharata and numerous Puranas, his heart remained unfulfilled until sage Narada urged him to write a text dedicated purely to bhakti (loving devotion). The resulting Shrimad Bhagavatam became the ultimate purifier. Its power is such that even Shuka Muni—a sage liberated from birth and detached from worldly affairs—was captivated by Krishna’s stories. Later, when King Parikshit faced his final seven days of life, listening to Shuka recite the Bhagavatam granted him ultimate liberation.

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{{^usCountry}} In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna explains that the Divine manifests whenever righteousness declines. He descends to our level because we often lack the strength to rise to His. While Krishna’s incarnation dismantled oppressive forces like Kamsa and Shishupala, His greater mission was internal: Transforming the human mind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna explains that the Divine manifests whenever righteousness declines. He descends to our level because we often lack the strength to rise to His. While Krishna’s incarnation dismantled oppressive forces like Kamsa and Shishupala, His greater mission was internal: Transforming the human mind. {{/usCountry}}

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Through the Gita, Krishna offers a timeless framework for the human condition—navigating our doubts, fears, duties, and desire for meaning. He reminds us that the spirit of an offering matters far more than its material value; a single leaf offered with genuine love outweighs elaborate rituals performed without heart.

Central to His teaching is the surrender of the ego—relinquishing the illusion that “I am the sole doer.” This surrender is best understood through the metaphor of a veena. The human body and its inner energy centres (chakras) resemble the frame and strings of the instrument. If the strings are loose or out of tune, the resulting sound is discordant. Our central duty in life is not to dictate the melody, but to tune our physical, emotional, and mental faculties. When we align ourselves, Krishna takes up the instrument and plays the music of life through us.

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Krishna also warns that our final thoughts at the threshold of death reflect the habits of a lifetime: “Those who relinquish the body while remembering Me at the moment of death will attain Me.” Divine remembrance cannot be reserved for old age; it must become a lived practice.

This year’s celebration is especially auspicious, as the alignment of Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra marks Shri Krishna Jayanti. It serves as an invitation for the Divine to be born within us—emerging whenever selfishness yields to compassion, fear turns to faith, and confusion gives way to wisdom. May our prayer on this sacred occasion be simple: To tune our lives so completely that we become worthy instruments of His grace, moving from darkness into light. vasudevakriyayoga@gmail.com

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The writer is the founder of Melbourne-based Vasudeva Kriya Yoga.