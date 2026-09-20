The Spice of Life |Green shoots of wisdom from an accidental garden

It started innocently enough with social media reels. Videos of urban dwellers growing everything from coriander to tomatoes in tiny pots sparked a curious thought: Could a complete novice manage it too?

Sowing seeds, watering them, and waiting patiently teaches acceptance. (HT File)

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Without a natural “green thumb” or any prior enthusiasm for soil and seeds, the idea of growing something homegrown still felt strangely worth trying.

After endless scrolling, action finally replaced browsing. Finding a small vacant pot around the house one morning, a few fennel seeds were randomly tossed in—no great expectations attached. The seeds seemed entirely likely to ignore the gesture.

Yet a few days later, a routine glance at the pot revealed tiny, verdant leaves making a confident debut through the soil. The sight brought a disproportionately large sense of accomplishment.

That very day, an onion—neatly sliced in half—went into the ground. A grand harvest wasn’t the goal; the modest hope was simply a few crunchy green shoots that could eventually find their way into the morning parantha.

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{{^usCountry}} With the onion experiment showing promise, ambition grew. Green chillies, capsicums, and tomatoes soon joined the mix. Their seeds were deposited into soil scooped into an old shoebox, transforming discarded packaging into a mini experimental farm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the onion experiment showing promise, ambition grew. Green chillies, capsicums, and tomatoes soon joined the mix. Their seeds were deposited into soil scooped into an old shoebox, transforming discarded packaging into a mini experimental farm. {{/usCountry}}

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Whether this venture yields a proper harvest or merely leaves behind a collection of pots and misplaced optimism remains to be seen. But these few weeks of novice “plant parenting” have clarified the real goal: Abundance isn’t necessary. A few healthy plants offering tomatoes and chillies straight from a chemical-free patch of soil are reward enough.

More importantly, this humble patch of green has offered a quiet lesson in contentment. Sowing seeds, watering them, and waiting patiently teaches acceptance. Some seeds sprout, some don’t. Some plants flourish, while others flatly refuse to cooperate.

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At the end of every road stand two doors: Success and failure. Success doesn’t automatically bring fulfilment, nor does failure have to break the spirit. Whichever door opens, the best path forward is to walk through with optimism, stay grateful for the outcome, learn from the rest, and keep moving.

As American poet Veronica A Shoffstall beautifully wrote: “Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul, instead of waiting for someone to bring you flowers.” sonrok15@gmail.com

The writer is an associate professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt.