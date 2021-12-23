Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Theft at Ajnala temple; sacrilege angle being probed, say cops
chandigarh news

Theft at Ajnala temple; sacrilege angle being probed, say cops

Though preliminary probe points to theft, the SIT formed to probe the incident at Ajnala temple is also looking into possible sacrilege bid
The incident took place at Sri Lakshmi Narayan Temple in a densely populated area of Ajnala town on Tuesday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 01:37 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar

Days after two sacrilege bids at the Golden Temple and in Kapurthala, another incident of alleged desecration was reported at a temple in Amritsar’s Ajnala on Wednesday. Though preliminary probe points to theft, a special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the incident is also looking into possible sacrilege bid.

The incident took place at Sri Lakshmi Narayan Temple in a densely populated area of Ajnala town on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The temple’s priest, Swami Satya Akash, said the incident came to light when he woke up around 5am. His room was locked from outside and he had to call a neighbour, he said.

The miscreants who had barged into the temple fled with gold and artificial jewellery from idols, a motorcycle and around 1 lakh from donation boxes. Meanwhile, the premises was ransacked and two idols were left broken, said the priest. As the news spread, many Hindu and Sikh organisations gathered outside the temple, demanding the arrest of the accused.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Ajnala, Jasvir Singha, who is heading the SIT, said: “We are examining CCTV footage of the area. We have also been using our technical experts to trace the location of the accused. Our preliminary investigation has suggested that the accused had entered the temple with a motive of theft. We are also probing the sacrilege allegation and hope to nab the accused soon.”

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 457 (house-trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified persons at the Ajnala police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP